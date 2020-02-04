A bank branch in downtown Auckland had to be closed off for some time after a customer reportedly fell ill - sparking an alert to health authorities.

The incident resulted in the branch at 205 Queen St being closed off to the public for a number of hours yesterday.

Cleaners wearing full hazardous material protection suits could be seen inside the building.

The Herald understands a customer became physically ill while inside the ANZ Bank on the busy intersection of Queen St and Victoria St West.

It is understood there were some concerns, as a result, given the coronavirus situation.

A person who contacted the Herald said other businesses around the branch were alerted to the situation.

One email sent to staff of commercial real estate company Colliers International said the area had to be closed while it was properly cleaned.

"ANZ ... had a note up yesterday saying it was closed until further notice," they said.

At approximately 7pm, cleaners wearing white jumpsuits and breathing masks arrived to clean the whole of the bottom floor.

"Today, [the bank] is open."

The incident comes as it has been confirmed that up to 426 people have died from coronavirus, as of 1pm today.

ANZ has been approached for comment.