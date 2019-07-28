Heavily armed officers with dogs, drones and helicopters are hunting for two teenage suspects in bush, swamp and forest. It is an optimal place to hide — and a difficult place to survive.

Canadian police are searching for two teenagers suspected of killing an American woman and an Australian man this week in an isolated part of British Columbia — sending waves of fear through a part of Canada where crime is relatively rare.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Kam McLeod, 19; and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18; were wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of Chynna Deese, of Charlotte,

