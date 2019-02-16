CCTV footage has caught the moment a woman quietly trashed a convenience store, pulling things off shelves and throwing them on the floor, before calmly queuing up to pay for a can of Pringles.

The bizarre incident happened in a convenience store in New Jersey, US, where the woman decided to go on a bit of a rampage.

The woman quietly trashed nearly the whole store then very calmly queued to pay for chips. Photo / ABC

The woman, who is yet to be identified, left a trail of destruction behind her at the QuickChek store.

Customers watched in silence, baffled, as the woman calmly threw things off the shelves.

She then walked to the counter with a can of Pringles and a bottle of Vitamin Water and threw some more items over her head while waiting to pay.

She then queued to pay for some snacks. Photo / ABC

No one in the store seemed to know quite how to react so no one went to the counter, that was unattended at the time, to serve her.

The woman eventually left the store, leaving her snacks behind.

She got in her car and drove off as shop staff photographed her vehicle for the number plate.

Police are reportedly still searching for the woman.