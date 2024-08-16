The robbery took place in Paris' 7th arrondissement where the Eiffel Tower is also located. Photo / Kiri Gillespie / Operatunity

The robbery took place in Paris' 7th arrondissement where the Eiffel Tower is also located. Photo / Kiri Gillespie / Operatunity

By RNZ

A New Zealand diplomat was reportedly tied up and hit in the face with the butt of a pistol during an armed robbery in Paris.

The city’s prosecutor’s office confirmed the diplomat was the victim of the robbery on Thursday evening, the New York Times reported.

The assailants reportedly fled in a vehicle with stolen licence plates and Parisian authorities did not say whether they had identified a suspect in the case.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed to RNZ there had been “a security incident involving a New Zealand Embassy staff member in Paris”.