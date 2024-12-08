Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

New York CEO shooting: Some on social media see Brian Thompson’s killer as a folk hero

By Hurubie Meko
New York Times·
5 mins to read
The suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in the back of a taxi on the morning of the shooting, December 4, 2024. Photo / NYPD via The New York Times

The suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in the back of a taxi on the morning of the shooting, December 4, 2024. Photo / NYPD via The New York Times

A grainy image of his face drew comparisons to Hollywood heartthrobs. A jacket similar to the one he’s wearing on wanted posters is reportedly flying off the shelves. And the words written on the bullets he used to kill a man in cold blood on a footpath have become, for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World