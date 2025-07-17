Chizuo Matsumoto, also known as Shoko Asahara, in 1987 founded the Aum Supreme Truth cult, which carried out a Tokyo subway attack with sarin gas 30 years ago.

The apartment is home to the widow and son of Chizuo Matsumoto, executed founder of Aum Supreme Truth cult

Tens of millions of yen in cash were found in an apartment that is home to the widow and second son of Chizuo Matsumoto, the executed founder of the Aum Supreme Truth cult, investigative sources said yesterday.

Saitama prefectural police in Japan searched the apartment in Koshigaya, Saitama Prefecture, in April on suspicion of violating the law on the control of organisations which have committed acts of indiscriminate mass murder.

Public security authorities are investigating the source of the funds.

Matsumoto, also known as Shoko Asahara, was executed in 2018.

The cult carried out a deadly Tokyo subway system attack with sarin gas - a highly toxic nerve agent - in March 1995.