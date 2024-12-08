- New York Mayor Eric Adams said “the net is tightening” regarding the suspect in UnitedHealthcare chief executive Brian Thompson’s murder.
New York’s mayor said on Saturday “the net is tightening” regarding the man suspected of gunning down a top health insurance executive outside a Manhattan hotel before fleeing the city, as new evidence emerged in the brazen killing.
New York Mayor Eric Adams also said detectives know the name of the suspect who has been on the run since shooting UnitedHealthcare chief executive Brian Thompson at close range early on Wednesday in a killing that has seized national attention in the US.
Adams praised the manner in which investigators “were able to follow his footsteps to recover evidence – some of it is known, some of it is unknown – but the net is tightening and we’re going to bring this person to justice,” the New York Post quoted him as saying.
The masked assailant was caught on camera entering a bus station in northern Manhattan following Wednesday’s murder, but he could not be identified exiting the facility on foot, a police spokesman confirmed to AFP.