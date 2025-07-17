Federal prosecutor Maurene Comey, involved in the Epstein and Maxwell cases, was fired today. Photo / Getty Images

Federal prosecutor Maurene Comey, who worked on the criminal cases of Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, was fired today, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Comey, the daughter of former FBI director James B. Comey, was also a prosecutor in the recent trial of Sean Combs, the entertainer known as Diddy. The reason for her firing was not immediately clear.

The notice informing the younger Comey of her termination did not provide a reason, citing the broad powers afforded to the President in the US Constitution, according to one of the people familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity to discuss a personnel matter.

The notice was signed by Francey Hakes – a political appointee in the Justice Department who runs the Executive Office of US Attorneys.