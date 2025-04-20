Nasa’s oldest active astronaut returns to Earth on 70th birthday

- Nasa astronaut Don Pettit celebrated his 70th birthday upon returning from a seven-month ISS mission.
- Pettit and Russian cosmonauts Alexei Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner landed in Kazakhstan after 220 days in space.
- The crew researched water sanitisation, plant growth, and fire behaviour in microgravity during their mission.
Cake, gifts and a low-key family celebration may be how many senior citizens picture their 70th birthday.
But Nasa’s oldest serving astronaut Don Pettit became a septuagenarian while hurtling towards the Earth in a spacecraft to wrap up a seven-month mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS).
A Soyuz capsule carrying the American and two Russian cosmonauts landed in Kazakhstan on Sunday, the day of Pettit’s milestone birthday.
“Today at 0420 Moscow time (0120 GMT), the Soyuz MS-26 landing craft with Alexei Ovchinin, Ivan Vagner and Donald (Don) Pettit aboard landed near the Kazakh town of Zhezkazgan,” Russia’s space agency Roscosmos said.