The International Space Station has provided an unusual view of New Zealand as it travelled in low Earth orbit above the country today. Photo / Twitter / @ISSAboveYou

The International Space Station has provided an unusual view of New Zealand as it travelled in low Earth orbit above the country today. Photo / Twitter / @ISSAboveYou

The International Space Station has provided an unusual view of New Zealand as it travelled in low Earth orbit above the country today.

The video, posted to Twitter from the account @ISSAboveYou, shows a bird’s-eye-view of New Zealand, tracking from the bottom of the South Island and then across to and up the North Island.

Kia ora Aotearoa New Zealand. An unusual view from the @Space_Station from Te Waipounamu / South Island then across Te Ika-a-Māui / North Island.

Nov 15, 2022 3:34 PM NZDT @MetService pic.twitter.com/knUTAXw0j1 — ISS Above (@ISSAboveYou) November 15, 2022

This view is unusual because it’s reversed.

The space station was spun around 180 degrees earlier today in preparation for a “space walk” tonight.

At 11pm (NZT), two Nasa flight engineers, Josh Cassada and Frank Rubio, will work on the outer starboard side of the station’s truss structure and spend about seven hours assembling essential infrastructure for the space station’s power generation system, according to Nasa.