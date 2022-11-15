Voyager 2022 media awards
International Space Station records ‘unusual’ view of New Zealand

The International Space Station has provided an unusual view of New Zealand as it travelled in low Earth orbit above the country today.

The video, posted to Twitter from the account @ISSAboveYou, shows a bird’s-eye-view of New Zealand, tracking from the bottom of the South Island and then across to and up the North Island.

This view is unusual because it’s reversed.

The space station was spun around 180 degrees earlier today in preparation for a “space walk” tonight.

At 11pm (NZT), two Nasa flight engineers, Josh Cassada and Frank Rubio, will work on the outer starboard side of the station’s truss structure and spend about seven hours assembling essential infrastructure for the space station’s power generation system, according to Nasa.

