Multiple victims after shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis

Police at the scene in Indianapolis.

A shooting has been reported late Thursday at a Fedex facility in Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Star reports police issued a news release around 11.30pm saying multiple victims were located at the facility near the airport. It is unclear exactly how many people were shot and the severity of their injuries.

Police called it a "mass casualty situation".

I-70 is closed in both directions between I-465 and Ronald Regan Pkwy due to police activity in the area. Please seek alternate routes — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) April 16, 2021

Images from the scene show a heavy police presence. Initial reports suggest that the shooting took place inside the facility and outside in a parking lot.

Live video from news outlets at the scene showed crime scene tape in the parking lot outside the facility.

Jeremiah Miller had finished a shift at the FedEx facility and was preparing to work a second consecutive shift when he and a coworker, Timothy Boillat, heard gunfire, up to 10 shots.

Miller said, "This made me stand up and actually look out the entrance door, and I saw a man with a submachine gun of some sort, an automatic rifle, and he was firing in the open. I immediately ducked down and got scared and my friend's mother, she came in and told us to get inside the car."

Indianapolis State Police Sgt John Perrine said in a tweet that police planned to make a statement to news outlets at a nearby hotel.

In an earlier tweet, Perrine said Interstate 70 near the facility was closed in both directions.

A witness who says he's an employee at the FedEx facility in Indianapolis said he heard several shots being fired and saw at least one body on the floor.



