Feeding hate with video: A former alt-right YouTuber explains his methods

8 minutes to read
For over two years Caolan Robertson produced videos for a who's who of the far right, but says he has since come to regret his role in the rise of online extremism. Photo / Alex Ingram, New York Times

New York Times
By: Cade Metz

Focus on conflict. Feed the algorithm. Make sure whatever you produce reinforces a narrative. Don't worry if it is true.

In 2018, a far-right activist, Tommy Robinson, posted a video to YouTube claiming he had

