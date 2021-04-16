Eight people killed in US shooting at FedEx facility in Indianapolis

Police at the scene in Indianapolis.

Eight people have been shot and killed in a shooting at a Fedex facility in Indianapolis, police say.

When police arrived late Thursday (Friday NZ time), officers observed an active shooting at the facility, Indianapolis police spokesperson Genae Cook told reporters.

Multiple other people were injured and went to local hospitals, Cook said.

She said the gunman had died and the public was not believed to be in immediate danger.

"We don't feel there is an active threat to the community at this time," Cook told reporters.

At least four people were hospitalised, including one with critical injuries. Two others were treated at the scene and released. No law enforcement officers were injured.

Police earlier called it a "mass casualty situation".

I-70 is closed in both directions between I-465 and Ronald Regan Pkwy due to police activity in the area. Please seek alternate routes — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) April 16, 2021

Two eyewitnesses report seeing a man getting a gun from the trunk of his car. One worker told local media they saw a body on the floor.

Images from the scene show a heavy police presence. Initial reports suggest the shooting took place inside the facility and outside in a parking lot.

Live video from news outlets at the scene showed crime scene tape in the parking lot outside the facility.

Jeremiah Miller had finished a shift at the FedEx facility and was preparing to work a second consecutive shift when he and a coworker, Timothy Boillat, heard gunfire, up to 10 shots.

Miller said: "This made me stand up and actually look out the entrance door, and I saw a man with a submachine gun of some sort, an automatic rifle, and he was firing in the open. I immediately ducked down and got scared and my friend's mother, she came in and told us to get inside the car."

Paraminder Singh, a family member of one of the victims, told a FOX59 journalist his niece was in her car when the gunman started shooting at her vehicle.

The woman was shot in the arm and taken to hospital.

Singh said she called him and told him there had been shots fired in the FedEx building.

"She called as I was asleep at home. She said there was a shooting in the FedEx. So we just drove from Brownsburg," he said.

Another man, Ian Johnston, told the news outlet that his wife, who works at the facility, had texted to tell him there was an active shooter inside.

"I communicated with her for a while and then it went silent for a while. So I came here just to see what was going on and when I got here she texted me and said 'I'm okay'," he said.

Indianapolis State Police Sgt John Perrine said Interstate 70 near the facility was closed in both directions.

