Man stabbed multiple times in leg and head after Sydney party turns violent

Photo / Supplied

Seven people have been arrested – including a 12-year-old – as police investigate a stabbing and a brawl at a party in Sydney overnight.

Officers were called to a unit on Wattle Cres about 11pm after reports of a fight between a number of youths.

Police were told about 20 people attended the party, including some who were not invited.

A short time later, police found a 19-year-old man in a nearby park.

He had multiple stab wounds to his leg and head and was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

A 16-year-old boy was struck in the head with a glass bottle, police said.

They arrested seven males, aged 12-21, who were taken to Day Street Police Station.

They are aged 21, 17, 16, 15, 15, 13 and 12.