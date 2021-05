Times Square in New York City. Photo / AP

A four-year-old toddler and her mother have been shot and injured in Times Square, the New York Police Department say.

The afternoon shooting occurred at 44th Street and 7th Avenue in the New York City's tourism zone, NBC reports.

Police did not say how seriously the woman and girl were wounded, but New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio wrote on social media that they were in stable condition.

No suspects were in custody, according to police.

Here’s the latest from Times Square:



Thankfully these innocent bystanders are in stable condition.



The perpetrators of this senseless violence are being tracked down and the NYPD will bring them to justice.



The flood of illegal guns into our city must stop. https://t.co/SjU2eQR09l — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 8, 2021

More soon