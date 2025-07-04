Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Newlywed detained by ICE freed after 141 days and two deportation attempts

By María Luisa Paúl
Washington Post·
7 mins to read

Ward Sakeik, 22 and Taahir Shaikh, 28. Photo / Ward Sakeik and Taahir Shaikh

Ward Sakeik, 22 and Taahir Shaikh, 28. Photo / Ward Sakeik and Taahir Shaikh

For five months, locked inside an immigration detention centre in Texas, Ward Sakeik barely saw the sky. Days blurred under fluorescent lights.

Then, on Tuesday night local time, an officer told her to pack.

Sakeik, 22, got into her husband’s car and rolled down the window. Wind hit her face.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World