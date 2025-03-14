- Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Vladimir Putin stands “in solidarity” with Donald Trump on a ceasefire proposal.
- Putin set tough conditions for the ceasefire, complicating the possibility of an agreement with Ukraine.
- US national security adviser Michael Waltz indicated Ukraine might lose significant territory in any peace deal.
Hours after US President Donald Trump’s Russia envoy, Steve Witkoff, flew out of Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov portrayed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s position as standing “in solidarity” with Trump, although the Russian leader had cast serious doubt on a US 30-day ceasefire proposal to halt fighting in the Ukraine war.
Peskov said Putin spelled out Moscow’s position to Witkoff, who left early Friday, on the ceasefire proposed by the United States and agreed to by Ukraine. Peskov said he expects a phone call between Trump and Putin in the near future.
“The Russian side was provided with additional information. And also through Witkoff, Putin gave information and additional signals to President Trump,” Peskov said during his daily media conference call. “Certainly, there are reasons to feel this cautious optimism.” He added, however, that “a great deal” remains to be done.
In public comments, Putin told a news conference that he agreed with the idea of a ceasefire, but he immediately spelled out tough conditions in line with his previous strong opposition to one, a position that appeared to rule out agreement unless Trump offers Putin major new concessions.