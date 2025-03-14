Russia's President Vladimir Putin pictured on March 14. Photo / AFP

The conditions complicate the possibility of reaching a ceasefire since they would probably be unacceptable to Ukraine, indicating a tough path ahead toward a peace deal that Trump wants to seal quickly.

Trump earlier called Putin’s comments promising but “incomplete,” after Putin told the news conference that he had many complex questions about a ceasefire and that “painstaking research” was needed before he could agree.

Peskov said the timing of a phone call between Trump and Putin was not yet decided and would be set after Witkoff conveyed Putin’s position to Trump.

“Both sides understand that this conversation is needed,” he said.

Senior Kremlin officials, meanwhile, have continued to press Russia’s maximalist demands, including that Ukraine be stripped of its large army as part of a peace deal, a position unacceptable to Ukraine and Europe.

A recent survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology found that, of the various options for security guarantees in a future deal, Ukrainians most prefer enhanced military assistance.

“The majority of Ukrainians oppose ‘peace at any cost,’” said institute director Anton Grushetskyi. “While Ukrainians are open to negotiations and painful compromises, there are clear red lines, and they will reject unacceptable options.”

Trump administration officials earlier publicly conceded key points to Moscow, even before consulting Kyiv, including that Ukraine would be pressed to give up much of its occupied territory and to accept its exclusion from Nato.

In comments Thursday on Fox News, US national security adviser Michael Waltz, who is on Trump’s negotiating team alongside Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, agreed that in any peace deal, Ukraine would lose significant amounts of territory that Russia occupies and claims to have annexed, notably in the eastern Donbas region.

Waltz appeared to endorse host Sean Hannity’s false contention that Russian-speakers in eastern Ukraine are “people from Russia,” a Kremlin narrative it has repeatedly used to justify its invasion of Ukraine and its attempts to establish a sphere of influence in neighbouring countries.

“You’re not wrong in any of that,” Waltz said. “And what’s important is that we’re discussing all of those things with both sides. We are having those discussions with our counterparts with the Russians. We’re having those discussions with our counterparts with the Ukrainians.” Waltz added that US negotiators are “pushing both sides together”.

In case a ceasefire is reached, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said in a during a joint appearance Friday with his Austrian counterpart, he was forming a team to help monitor peace on the front lines.

“This is an extremely complex process,” he said. “Let me remind you that the front line today, with daily battles, stretches over 1300km.”