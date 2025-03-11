“The United States will communicate to Russia that Russian reciprocity is the key to achieving peace,” it added.

“The United States will immediately lift the pause on intelligence sharing and resume security assistance to Ukraine.”

President Donald Trump had shut off aid after a disastrous meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on February 28.

US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz voiced hope for ending the Ukraine war after Kyiv accepted the proposal.

“We’ve gone from if the war is going to end to how the war is going to end,” Waltz told reporters, saying Trump has “moved the entire global conversation”.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said “the ball is now in Russia’s court”.

Zelenskyy said the United States needed to “convince” Russia to accept the 30-day ceasefire.

“Ukraine welcomes this proposal, we consider it positive, we are ready to take such a step. The United States of America has to convince Russia to do this,” Zelensky said in his evening address.

“The American side understands our arguments.”

