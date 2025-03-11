Advertisement
US, Ukraine agree on 30-day ceasefire, lift aid restrictions

AFP
2 mins to read

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman accompanying Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky during a guard of honour at the Royal Palace in Jeddah on March 10, 2025. Photo / AFP

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman accompanying Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky during a guard of honour at the Royal Palace in Jeddah on March 10, 2025. Photo / AFP

Ukraine has backed a US proposal for a 30-day general ceasefire with Russia, with the United States in turn agreeing to lift restrictions on military aid and intelligence sharing, a joint statement said.

After talks in Saudi Arabia, the two sides also agreed to conclude “as soon as possible” a deal on Ukrainian minerals, the statement said.

“Ukraine expressed readiness to accept the US proposal to enact an immediate, interim 30-day ceasefire, which can be extended by mutual agreement of the parties, and which is subject to acceptance and concurrent implementation by the Russian Federation,” a joint statement said after the talks.

“The United States will communicate to Russia that Russian reciprocity is the key to achieving peace,” it added.

“The United States will immediately lift the pause on intelligence sharing and resume security assistance to Ukraine.”

President Donald Trump had shut off aid after a disastrous meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on February 28.

US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz voiced hope for ending the Ukraine war after Kyiv accepted the proposal.

“We’ve gone from if the war is going to end to how the war is going to end,” Waltz told reporters, saying Trump has “moved the entire global conversation”.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said “the ball is now in Russia’s court”.

Zelenskyy said the United States needed to “convince” Russia to accept the 30-day ceasefire.

“Ukraine welcomes this proposal, we consider it positive, we are ready to take such a step. The United States of America has to convince Russia to do this,” Zelensky said in his evening address.

“The American side understands our arguments.”

- Agence France-Presse

