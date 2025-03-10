Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and chief US diplomat Marco Rubio arrived in Saudi Arabia ahead of ceasefire talks on Monday as Ukraine’s proposal for a partial truce raised hopes of a breakthrough after three years of war.
Zelenskyy, embroiled in a public row with US President Donald Trump last month, touched down in Jeddah as Rubio cautiously welcomed the idea of an aerial and naval ceasefire.
Talks between Ukrainian officials and Rubio’s US team will be the first between the two sides since the White House blow-up, when Zelenskyy left without signing a minerals deal demanded by Trump.
Washington has since suspended military aid to Ukraine as well as intelligence sharing and access to satellite imagery in a bid to force it to the negotiating table with Moscow, which launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022 on orders from President Vladimir Putin.
“You’re not going to get a ceasefire and an end to this war unless both sides make concessions.”
Rubio added that he hoped to “resolve” the suspension of military aid that is threatening to hamper Ukraine’s campaign.
“I think the notion of the pause in aid, broadly, is something I hope we can resolve. Obviously, what happens tomorrow will be key to that,” he said.
Zelenskyy was expected to meet the de facto Saudi ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman later before his officials sit down with the US side on Tuesday.
Britain’s Financial Times, citing a source briefed on preparations for the talks, said Kyiv’s offer of a partial ceasefire was aimed at convincing Washington to resume military aid and intelligence-sharing.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told Trump in a call on Monday that he hoped the talks would lead to the US resuming military aid to Ukraine, Downing Street said.
Before his departure for Jeddah, Zelenskyy said Ukraine wanted peace, insisting Russia was the sole reason that the war was carrying on.
“Ukraine has been seeking peace since the very first second of the war, and we have always said that the only reason that the war is continuing is because of Russia,” he wrote on social media.
US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff said Washington wanted to use the talks “to get down a framework for a peace agreement and an initial ceasefire as well”.
In Jeddah, dozens of Ukrainian and Saudi flags flew on a main roundabout near the airport and on thoroughfares.
As well as Rubio, Mike Waltz, Trump’s national security adviser, has also confirmed his participation.
Zelenskyy said his negotiators will include Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga and Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, his chief of staff Andriy Yermak and Pavlo Palisa, a military commander and Yermak’s deputy.
Zelenskyy has called the White House incident “regrettable” and said he was ready to work with Trump’s “strong leadership”. He also expressed readiness to sign the minerals deal.
Witkoff said Trump received a letter from Zelenskyy, calling it “a very positive first step” and “an apology”.
Asked if Ukraine would sign the deal in Saudi Arabia, Witkoff said: “I think Zelenskyy has offered to sign it, and we’ll see if he follows through.”
Trump has renewed communications with Putin and criticised Zelenskyy, raising fears in Kyiv and among European allies that the US leader may try to force Ukraine to accept a settlement favouring Russia.