Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Vladimir Putin not opposed to Ukraine ceasefire, but has ‘serious questions’

AFP
2 mins to read

Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks during a press conference following a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart at the Kremlin in Moscow. Photo / AFP

Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks during a press conference following a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart at the Kremlin in Moscow. Photo / AFP

  • Vladimir Putin supports a truce with Ukraine but has concerns about its implementation.
  • He questions how a 30-day ceasefire would be supervised and its impact on Russian offensives.
  • Putin suggests discussing the plan with Donald Trump to address these issues.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he backed the idea of a truce with Ukraine, but said he had “serious questions” about how it would be implemented that he wanted to discuss with Donald Trump.

He was responding to a joint US-Ukrainian plan for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine that US special envoy Steve Witkoff is due to present to Russian officials later Thursday.

“We agree with proposals to cease hostilities, but on the basis that that cessation would lead to long-term peace and addresses the root causes of the crisis,” Putin told a press conference in Moscow.

“But there are nuances,” he said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Responding to Putin’s statements, Trump said that it would be “a very disappointing moment for the world” if Russia rejects a peace plan in the Ukraine conflict.

Traditional Russian wooden nesting dolls, Matryoshka dolls, depicting Russia's President Vladimir Putin (right), and US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania are displayed for sale at a gift shop on the touristic Arbat street in downtown Moscow. Photo / AFP
Traditional Russian wooden nesting dolls, Matryoshka dolls, depicting Russia's President Vladimir Putin (right), and US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania are displayed for sale at a gift shop on the touristic Arbat street in downtown Moscow. Photo / AFP

“A lot of the details of a final agreement have actually been discussed. Now we’re going to see if Russia is there and, if not, it will be a very disappointing moment for the world,” Trump said.

Putin said Russian soldiers were currently in the midst of an offensive aimed at driving Kyiv out the Kursk region.

“If we stop hostilities for 30 days, what does that mean? That everyone who is there will go out without a fight?... How will supervision [of the ceasefire] be organised? These are all serious questions.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
A view shows a damaged apartment building in a residential complex following a drone attack in the village of Sapronovo in the Moscow region. Photo / AFP
A view shows a damaged apartment building in a residential complex following a drone attack in the village of Sapronovo in the Moscow region. Photo / AFP

“I think we need to talk to our American colleagues... Maybe have a phone call with President Trump and discuss this with him,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, Ukraine said it had ordered the mandatory evacuation of eight villages near the border with Russia’s Kursk region, where Moscow’s troops have recently pushed back Kyiv’s forces.

The Sumy region’s military administration said on Facebook that “a decision was made to conduct a mandatory evacuation of the population from eight settlements” due to “the exacerbation of the operational situation in the region” and “constant shelling by Russia”.

He said Russian troops were advancing in practically all areas of the front line, and that Moscow would decide its “next steps” based on his forces' success in kicking Ukrainian troops out of Kursk.

- More to come

- Agence France-Presse

Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World