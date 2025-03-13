Responding to Putin’s statements, Trump said that it would be “a very disappointing moment for the world” if Russia rejects a peace plan in the Ukraine conflict.

Traditional Russian wooden nesting dolls, Matryoshka dolls, depicting Russia's President Vladimir Putin (right), and US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania are displayed for sale at a gift shop on the touristic Arbat street in downtown Moscow. Photo / AFP

“A lot of the details of a final agreement have actually been discussed. Now we’re going to see if Russia is there and, if not, it will be a very disappointing moment for the world,” Trump said.

Putin said Russian soldiers were currently in the midst of an offensive aimed at driving Kyiv out the Kursk region.

“If we stop hostilities for 30 days, what does that mean? That everyone who is there will go out without a fight?... How will supervision [of the ceasefire] be organised? These are all serious questions.

A view shows a damaged apartment building in a residential complex following a drone attack in the village of Sapronovo in the Moscow region. Photo / AFP

“I think we need to talk to our American colleagues... Maybe have a phone call with President Trump and discuss this with him,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, Ukraine said it had ordered the mandatory evacuation of eight villages near the border with Russia’s Kursk region, where Moscow’s troops have recently pushed back Kyiv’s forces.

The Sumy region’s military administration said on Facebook that “a decision was made to conduct a mandatory evacuation of the population from eight settlements” due to “the exacerbation of the operational situation in the region” and “constant shelling by Russia”.

He said Russian troops were advancing in practically all areas of the front line, and that Moscow would decide its “next steps” based on his forces' success in kicking Ukrainian troops out of Kursk.

- Agence France-Presse