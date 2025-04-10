“When Beijing demanded that Facebook delete the account of a prominent Chinese dissident living on American soil, they did it and then lied to Congress when asked about the incident in a Senate hearing,” Wynn-Williams said.

Kiwi Facebook insider Sarah Wynn-Williams alleged Meta collaborated with the Chinese Government on artificial intelligence, censorship and more. Photo / AFP

Meta communications director Andy Stone told AFP Wynn-Williams’ testimony was “divorced from reality and riddled with false claims”.

“While Mark Zuckerberg himself was public about our interest in offering our services in China and details were widely reported beginning over a decade ago, the fact is this: we do not operate our services in China today,” he added.

The company’s family of apps is currently blocked in China.

Meta’s open-source artificial intelligence (AI) platform Llama can be used there, as can its Oculus virtual reality gear, hearing testimony indicated.

Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, who initiated the hearing, cited documents and testimony provided by Wynn-Williams to accuse Zuckerberg of lying during past congressional hearings.

“The truth is, Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg have lied to the American people repeatedly,” Hawley said.

Careless People book recounts work at tech titan

Wynn-Williams’ book, Careless People: A Cautionary Tale of Power, Greed and Lost Idealism, was released last month and became a bestseller, despite Meta winning an arbitration court order barring the author from promoting the work or making derogatory statements about the company.

Her book recounts working at the tech titan and includes claims of sexual harassment by long-time company executive Joel Kaplan, a prominent Republican and ally of President Donald Trump who took over as head of Meta’s global affairs team this year.

Meta took the matter to arbitration, contending the book violates a non-disparagement contract signed by Wynn-Williams when she worked with the company’s global affairs team.

“The measure of how important these truths are is directly proportional to the ferocity of Meta’s efforts to censor and intimidate me,” Wynn-Williams told Senators.

Careless People ranks second on a New York Times bestseller list of non-fiction books.

– Agence France-Presse