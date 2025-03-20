Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Books

Kiwi’s controversial Meta expose tops bestseller lists - but is it worth reading?

Mark Broatch
By
Books Editor·New Zealand Listener·
2 mins to read

Sarah Wynn-Williams on working at Facebook: “I’d say it started out as a hopeful comedy and ended in darkness and regret.” Photos / supplied

Sarah Wynn-Williams on working at Facebook: “I’d say it started out as a hopeful comedy and ended in darkness and regret.” Photos / supplied

Talk about an own goal. By slapping a gag order on Sarah Wynn-Williams talking about her book, Facebook has supercharged its Kiwi former executive’s rollicking tell-all. Careless People: A Story of Where I Used to Work (Macmillan) currently sits at No 3 on Amazon’s bestseller list and No 1 on

Save

Latest from The Listener