Book of the day: First Name Second Name by Steve MinOn

By Stephanie Johnson
Book reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Steve MinOn: Writes vividly of character, history and landscape. Photos / supplied

In pre-Revolution China, it was common for corpses to be returned to the place of their births, sometimes undertaking journeys of thousands of miles. Banished writer Liao Yiwu described in his 2008 non-fiction work The Corpse Walker how this was done, often by two men taking turns to carry the

