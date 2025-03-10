Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Books

Book of the day: The Body Next Door by Zane Lovitt

By Greg Fleming
Book reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read

A murder and a disappearance 13 years apart are at the heart of a well-put-together new novel. Photos / supplied

A murder and a disappearance 13 years apart are at the heart of a well-put-together new novel. Photos / supplied

Zane Lovitt had a dream start to his writing career when his debut novel, 2014′s The Midnight Promise, won best first fiction at the Ned Kelly Awards – Australia’s equivalent to our Ngaio Marsh awards – and critics began comparing him to Aussie crime writing legend Peter Temple.

Midnight was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener