Top 10 bestselling NZ books: March 8

New Zealand Listener
8 mins to read

The local books New Zealanders have been buying. Photos / supplied

The local books New Zealanders have been buying. Photos / supplied

1. (1) The Last Secret Agent by Pippa Latour & Jude Dobson (Allen & Unwin)

The incredible story of Kiwi spy Pippa Latour. Latour, who died in West Auckland in 2023 aged 102, helped lay the groundwork for the D-Day’s success and the end of World War II by acting

Save

