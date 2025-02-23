Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Books

Book of the day: The Secrets of Maiden’s Cove by Erin Palmisano

By Gill South
Book reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read

Erin Palmisano: Weaves a Kiwi element into her small-town romance story, which follows her wildly successful debut The Secrets of the Little Greek Taverna. Photos / supplied

Erin Palmisano: Weaves a Kiwi element into her small-town romance story, which follows her wildly successful debut The Secrets of the Little Greek Taverna. Photos / supplied

In her second novel, American-Kiwi Erin Palmisano takes us to Chesapeake Bay in Maryland. The large estuary is famed for its terrific seafood, picturesque bays and historic waterfront towns and is a favourite weekend spot for Washingtonians. The story is set over one summer in the fictional small seaside town

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener