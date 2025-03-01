Advertisement
Wagner’s world: Author James Borrowdale on getting into the mindset of Black Cap Neil Wagner

By James Borrowdale
New Zealand Listener·
10 mins to read

Starting early: Neil Wagner with brother Peter, wicketkeeping, with the trampoline as backstop. Photo / supplied

As he ghost-wrote Neil Wagner’s autobiography, James Borrowdale says he tried to tap into the cricketer’s mindset and found his voice.

The voice of cricketer Neil Wagner, his Afrikaans accent softened by 15 years in New Zealand, became so familiar over the months we worked together on his autobiography,

