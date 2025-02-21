Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Health

Tired of sleepless nights? The 12-point plan that will have you sleeping like a caveman

New Zealand Listener
7 mins to read

Sleep therapist and scientist Dr Merijn van de Laar looks at sleep from an evolutionary perspective, drawing on years of research including his own experiences with insomnia. Photo / Getty Images

Sleep therapist and scientist Dr Merijn van de Laar looks at sleep from an evolutionary perspective, drawing on years of research including his own experiences with insomnia. Photo / Getty Images

Would we sleep better – and feel more awake - if we slept more like our ancestors who followed their natural circadian rhythms rather than delaying sleep to scroll through a welter of social media posts, read one more page or work a little longer because electric lights allow us

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener