Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Health

The virus that stole all the smells

By Jonas ­Olofsson
New Zealand Listener·
6 mins to read

Humans can, if we are really desperate for something to do, determine the sex of flies by their smell. Photo / Getty Images

Humans can, if we are really desperate for something to do, determine the sex of flies by their smell. Photo / Getty Images

There’s more to the nose than meets the eye. Swedish psychology professor Jonas Olofsson smells it like it is in a new book. You can read Part I here, or jump straight into the edited extract from the book.

There were early reports that the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus affected

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener