Home / The Listener / Books

The long & short of it: Best new NZ poetry collections

By Nicholas Reid
Poetry reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

Three new NZ poetry collections: Vital, persuasive and enlightening. Photos / supplied

Black Sugarcane

by Nafanua Purcell Kersel

(Te Herenga Waka Press, $30)

In her debut collection, Nafanua Purcell Kersel, born in Samoa and raised in New Zealand, has produced a great piece of work. Black Sugarcane is mainly interested in family, community and traditional Samoan values. But Kersel is ironic and

