Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Books

Palestinian writer Samah Sabawi on Gaza’s devastation and the strength of enduring spirit

By Dionne Christian
Online editor·New Zealand Listener·
7 mins to read

Samah Sabawi: The last member of her immediate family to be born in Palestine. Photo / Andrew Campbell

Samah Sabawi: The last member of her immediate family to be born in Palestine. Photo / Andrew Campbell

“How are you today?” is not normally a question that elicits tears, but when I ask it of Samah Sabawi she takes a moment to blink them away. The Palestinian playwright, scholar, commentator and poet says it’s a complicated question.

The January 15 ceasefire in Gaza is just weeks old;

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener