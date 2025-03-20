'Careless People' by Sarah Wynn-Williams has topped the NYT bestseller list.

She also wrote of Meta, then known as Facebook, exploring the possibility of breaking into the lucrative Chinese market by appeasing government censors there.

Meta quickly took the matter to arbitration, contending the book violates a non-disparagement contract signed by Wynn-Williams when she worked with the company’s global affairs team.

An arbitration court granted Meta’s request to bar Wynn-Williams from promoting the book or making derogatory statements about the company.

She also must retract previous critical comments about Meta or its executives, according to the ruling, which remains in place until the dispute is settled in the private arbitration process.

“This ruling affirms that Sarah Wynn-Williams' false and defamatory book should never have been published,” Meta communications director Andy Stone said at the time in a post on X.

Stone said Wynn-Williams was “fired for poor performance and toxic behaviour”, having made a series of unfounded allegations that the company investigated.

Another book that is highly critical of Meta, The Anxious Generation, which paints a dark picture of social media’s effect on children, is currently fourth on the Times bestseller list a year after its release.

– Agence France-Presse