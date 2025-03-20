- Sarah Wynn-Williams' book about Meta topped the New York Times bestseller list after its release.
- The book alleges sexual harassment by Meta executive Joel Kaplan and discusses Meta’s China market ambitions.
- Meta barred Wynn-Williams from promoting the book, citing a non-disparagement contract and arbitration ruling.
A scathing book about Facebook parent company Meta, whose Kiwi author has been barred from promoting her work, entered at the top of the New York Times bestseller list after its first week of release in the United States.
The book also ranks fourth on Amazon’s bestseller list.
In Careless People: A Cautionary Tale of Power, Greed and Lost Idealism, which was released on March 11, Sarah Wynn-Williams recounts working at the tech titan from 2011 to 2017.
Wynn-Williams’ book includes claims of sexual harassment by longtime company executive Joel Kaplan, a prominent Republican and ally of President Donald Trump who took over as head of Meta’s global affairs team this year.