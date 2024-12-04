Israeli security forces surround a bullet-riddled bus following a reported attack at an intersection close to the settlement of Ariel, near Nablus in the occupied West Bank. Photo / AFP

The Palestinian health ministry in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday condemned a raid by Israeli forces on a hospital in Nablus and the arrest of an injured patient.

Israeli authorities confirmed the raid on Wednesday evening, in which they apprehended a Palestinian injured in an Israeli strike the day before.

In a statement, the ministry called the raid “a flagrant violation of all international laws and conventions that stipulate the protection of treatment centres and patients”.

The detained Palestinian is from near Tubas in the northern West Bank, where he was targeted in an Israeli strike on Tuesday that the Israeli military said killed three other Palestinians.

Medical sources confirmed the man’s identity to AFP and that he was injured in the strike.