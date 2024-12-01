- Iran’s top diplomat Abbas Araghchi met Bashar al-Assad in Damascus, delivering support after rebels seized Aleppo.
- Araghchi called the rebel offensive a plot by the US and Israel, promising Iran’s firm backing.
- Islamist-led rebels, including Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, control most of Aleppo, shattering a truce in Idlib.
Iran’s top diplomat Abbas Araghchi met President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus today to deliver a message of support, state media said, after a lightning rebel advance cost the Government control of Syria’s second city Aleppo.
Tehran has been a staunch ally of Assad during the civil war that broke out in 2011. Iran maintains it does not have combat troops in Syria, only officers who provide military advice and training.
Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah group has for years fought on the side of the Syrian Government.
Araghchi and Assad “discussed bilateral relations and regional developments”, Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported, without providing further details.