The fighting was initially fierce, with 277 people killed, according to the Britain-based Observatory, which said the toll included 28 civilians, most killed by Russian air strikes.
By Friday, the jihadists and their allies had taken more than 50 towns and villages in the north and entered western districts of Aleppo, a city of around two million people that was Syria’s pre-war manufacturing hub.
The fighters swiftly captured half of Aleppo without meeting significant resistance, Observatory director Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP early Saturday, adding that “there has been no fighting, not a single shot was fired, as regime forces withdrew”.
An AFP correspondent saw clashes in New Aleppo district.
State media reported that four civilians were killed when a student residence in Aleppo was shelled by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a jihadist alliance led by Al-Qaeda’s former Syria branch.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi pledged “continued support for the Government, nation and army of Syria,” in a phone call with his Syrian counterpart Bassam al-Sabbagh, according to a statement.
AFP images showed abandoned army tanks and other military vehicles.
An AFP correspondent in the area said the jihadists and their Turkey-backed allies were taking orders from a joint operations command.
Analyst Nick Heras, of the New Lines Institute for Strategy and Policy, said the fighters were “trying to pre-empt the possibility of a Syrian military campaign in the region of Aleppo”.
According to Heras, the Syrian Government and its ally Russia had been preparing for such an offensive.
‘Totally unprepared’
In addition to Russia, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been propped up by Iran and allied militant groups, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah.