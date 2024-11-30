The fighters swiftly captured half of Aleppo without meeting significant resistance, Observatory director Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP early Saturday, adding that “there has been no fighting, not a single shot was fired, as regime forces withdrew”.

An AFP correspondent saw clashes in New Aleppo district.

State media reported that four civilians were killed when a student residence in Aleppo was shelled by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a jihadist alliance led by Al-Qaeda’s former Syria branch.

Army reinforcements have arrived in Aleppo, a Syrian security official told AFP, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

An earlier army statement said troops had repelled the assault on the city and retaken some positions.

The jihadists and their allies made other advances in the north, including the strategically located town of Saraqib, which is on the road to Aleppo, the Observatory said.

Russian airstrikes

Syrian and Russian warplanes launched intense airstrikes Friday on the rebel enclave around Idlib, where the jihadists are based, carrying out 23 raids, according to the Observatory.

The Russian military said it was bombing “extremist” forces.

“The Russian air force is carrying out rocket-bomb attacks on... control points, warehouses and artillery positions of terrorists,” a defence ministry spokesperson told Russian news agencies.

Turkey demanded a halt to the bombardment. “The recent clashes have resulted in an undesirable escalation of tensions in the region,” a foreign ministry statement said.

The Idlib area has since 2020 been subject to a truce brokered by Turkey and Russia. The ceasefire has been repeatedly violated but had largely held.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said “more than 14,000 people – nearly half are children – have been displaced” by the violence.

Aleppo resident Sarmad, 51, told AFP he could hear “the sounds of missiles and artillery shelling around the clock”.

“We’re scared that war will break out and we’ll be displaced from our homes again,” he said.

Nasser Hamdo, 36, who works in a pastry shop, said he had been glued to the news since hostilities began.

On Thursday, the jihadists and their allies cut the highway linking Aleppo to the capital Damascus, some 300km south, the Observatory said.

“We’re worried that roads getting blocked could cause fuel prices to soar and prevent goods from reaching the city,” Hamdo said.

International players

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday described events in Aleppo as “an infringement on the sovereignty of Syria”.

He expressed support for “the government of Syria to quickly restore order in this district”.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi pledged “continued support for the Government, nation and army of Syria,” in a phone call with his Syrian counterpart Bassam al-Sabbagh, according to a statement.

AFP images showed abandoned army tanks and other military vehicles.

An AFP correspondent in the area said the jihadists and their Turkey-backed allies were taking orders from a joint operations command.

Analyst Nick Heras, of the New Lines Institute for Strategy and Policy, said the fighters were “trying to pre-empt the possibility of a Syrian military campaign in the region of Aleppo”.

According to Heras, the Syrian Government and its ally Russia had been preparing for such an offensive.

‘Totally unprepared’

In addition to Russia, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been propped up by Iran and allied militant groups, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

Iran-backed militias have a heavy presence in the Aleppo region after providing crucial ground support when the army recaptured rebel-held areas of the city in 2016.

Heras said anti-government forces are “in a better position to take and seize villages than Russian-backed Syrian government forces, while the Iranians are focused on Lebanon”.

Abdel Rahman said Government forces “were totally unprepared” for the attack.

“It is strange to see regime forces being dealt such big blows despite Russian air cover and early signs that HTS was going to launch this operation,” Abdel Rahman said.

“Were they depending on Hezbollah, which is now busy in Lebanon?”

- Agence France-Presse