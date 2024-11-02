Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has vowed to respond to attacks by Israel. Photo / AFP / HO / KHAMENEI.IR

On October 26, Israel bombed military sites in Iran, killing four servicemen, in response to an October 1 barrage of about 200 missiles that Tehran called a reprisal.

Israel has warned Iran against responding to the October 26 attack.

Analysts say Israel inflicted severe damage on Iranian air defences and missile capacities and could yet launch more wide-scale action against the Islamic Republic.

Commando raid

Since late September Israel has been engaged in full-scale war against Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon while fighting continues against the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which triggered the Gaza war by attacking Israel on October 7 last year.

Ahead of the US election on Wednesday (NZT), administration officials have been pushing for a resolution of the Lebanon war.

Israeli naval commandos seized a trainee mariner, a military official described as a “senior operative” of Hezbollah, in a raid in Lebanon and brought him to Israel for questioning.

A Lebanese Army soldier walks outside a building that was targeted in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs yesterday. Photo / AFP

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati instructed the Foreign Ministry to submit a complaint to the UN Security Council over the raid on the coastal town of Batroun, his office said.

The Lebanese Army and UN peacekeeping force Unifil are both conducting investigations into the raid, Mikati’s office said, adding that he had called for “expedited” results.

First reported by Lebanese sources before an Israeli military official confirmed the military’s involvement, the raid was the first of its kind since the Israel-Hezbollah war erupted in September.

“A senior operative of Hezbollah, who serves as an expert in his field, was apprehended,” the Israeli military official said. “The operative has been transferred to Israeli territory and is currently being investigated.”

Lebanon’s state-run National News agency said an “unidentified military force” carried out a “sea landing” on the shore of Batroun, south of Tripoli, at dawn local time.

An acquaintance of the abductee identified him as a student at the state-run Maritime Sciences and Technology Institute in Batroun, Lebanon’s primary training college for the shipping industry.

Vaccination centre hit

Since October 6, Israeli forces have carried out a major air and ground assault in north Gaza, centred on the Jabalia area, vowing to stop Hamas from regrouping.

Two rockets were fired into Israel from the area, the military said, the first such attack in weeks.

The World Health Organisation said four children were among six people wounded in a strike on a polio vaccination centre in north Gaza.

A medic administers a polio vaccine to a Palestinian child at a hospital in Gaza City's Nasr district which was reopened yesterday after sustaining heavy damage in Israeli bombardment of the area. Photo / AFP

WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said the agency had received “an extremely concerning report” that the Sheikh Radwan health centre “was struck today while parents were bringing their children to the life-saving polio vaccination” drive.

Tedros did not specify who carried out the strike but a source in Gaza’s civil defence agency told AFP that it was “an Israeli quadcopter that fired two missiles which hit the wall of Sheikh Radwan clinic”.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment.

Israel’s military said dozens of militants were killed around Jabalia “in aerial and ground activity”.

Medics and Gaza’s civil defence agency reported three people killed in a strike on Nuseirat, in central Gaza.

“We came out and there were planes and gunfire above us,” said Ashraf Abdullah, describing the victims as “all torn to pieces”.

After nearly a year of tit-for-tat exchanges across Israel’s northern border, Israel escalated its bombing campaign against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon on September 23 and later sent in ground troops.

Hezbollah has since fired more deeply into Israel.

A strike in the coastal plain north of Tel Aviv wounded 19 people, four of them moderately, police said.

Hezbollah said it had again launched rockets at Israel’s Glilot intelligence base near Tel Aviv, and also claimed rocket fire against “military industries” in the Haifa area.

AFP images from Tira, northeast of Tel Aviv, showed the upper wall blown out in what appeared to be a residential building. Several cars below were crushed.

Since the war escalated, Israeli strikes have killed at least 1930 people in Lebanon, according to an AFP tally of Health Ministry figures.

Israel’s military says 38 soldiers have been killed in Lebanon since it began ground operations on September 30.

Israeli strikes against Hezbollah’s south Beirut stronghold killed one person and wounded 15, the Health Ministry said.

The war has displaced hundreds of thousands of people in Lebanon.

“There’s no heating. We don’t have warm clothes,” said Fatima, 17, who now camps out with her family at a school near Deir al-Ahmar, in Lebanon’s eastern Baalbek area.

Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack resulted in the deaths of 1206 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Israel’s retaliatory military campaign has killed 43,314 people in Gaza, most of them civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory’s Health Ministry which the UN considers reliable.

The Israeli military said two soldiers were killed in Gaza, bringing its losses to 370 since the start of the ground offensive on October 27 last year.