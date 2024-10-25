Advertisement
Israel army says offensive and defensive capabilities ‘fully mobilised’ as it strikes Iran

AFP
The Israeli military says it is carrying out “precise strikes” on military targets in Iran. The action comes days after its strikes in southern Lebanon left buildings in ruins. Photo / AFP

The Israeli military said on Saturday it was carrying out “precise strikes” on military targets in Iran.

“In response to months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the State of Israel – right now the Israel Defence Forces is conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran,” the military said in a statement.

Iranian state TV said Saturday “strong explosions” were heard around the capital Tehran, without specifying the cause of the blasts.

“Minutes ago, the sound of strong explosions were heard from around Tehran, the source of these sounds is not yet clear,” a state TV presenter said.

An AFP reporter also heard the explosions.

Several Tehran residents reported hearing “strong and loud sounds” around the capital, the official IRNA news agency said.

The blasts were first heard around 2:15 am local time, mainly to the west of the city, it said.

Israel has vowed to respond to Iran’s missile attack on October 1.

