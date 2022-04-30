Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
WorldUpdated

'I was trying to look at tractors' - UK MP resigns after watching porn in House of Commons

4 minutes to read
Conservative MP Neil Parish denied he was looking at porn sites in a way designed to intimidate two nearby women. Photo / getty Images

Conservative MP Neil Parish denied he was looking at porn sites in a way designed to intimidate two nearby women. Photo / getty Images

Daily Telegraph UK
By Steve Bird and Tom Ough

British politician Neil Parish has resigned from Parliament after admitting he watched pornography twice in the House of Commons.

The Conservative MP For Tiverton and Honiton said he first visited the website accidentally after looking

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.