Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Paul Catmur: Inflation? We don't know how lucky we are

4 minutes to read
A group of local women and shoppers hold up placards to protest about rising food prices and inflation related cost of living increases outside a supermarket in north London in February 1971. Photo / Getty Images

A group of local women and shoppers hold up placards to protest about rising food prices and inflation related cost of living increases outside a supermarket in north London in February 1971. Photo / Getty Images

Paul Catmur
By
Paul Catmur

Columnist and host of Truth & Soul Podcast

OPINION:

Being a teenager in the 70s in England left me scarred. Yes, it was the best ever decade for music, and we had a crazy hot summer in 1976, but apart from that everything

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.