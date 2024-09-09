A man was caught on CCTV running away after a baby was doused with hot coffee in a Brisbane park. Video / Queensland Police Service

The search for a man who poured scalding coffee on a 9-month-old baby has widened to include international police.

The infant underwent his third round of surgery on September 3 after the “cowardly” and random attack in a Brisbane park.

Police have been searching for the man since he poured a Thermos of hot coffee on the boy at Hanlon Park in Stones Corner on August 27.

The baby suffered significant burns to his face, arms and legs.

“Detectives are continuing to investigate the matter and are working with interstate and international partner agencies to progress the investigation,” a police spokesperson said.