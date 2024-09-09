CCTV and enhanced images have been released, but no arrests have been made.
Police are expected to provide an update on the investigation on Monday.
The family said the little boy had been incredibly resilient despite the “traumatic and difficult” time.
“He’s up and about, walking and causing chaos,” his mother said.
“He is such a strong little boy and we are so, so proud of him.”
But the family are still seeking justice as the police investigation enters its third week. ”This horrific event should have never happened,” the mother said.
“Hopefully, one day justice will be served.”
Police previously described the incident as deliberate and unprovoked.
“It is callous and cowardly,” Detective Inspector Paul Dalton said.
“In 35 years of being a police officer, I’ve never come across a job where a child this young in these circumstances has been attacked.”
The man was wearing glasses, a blue shirt, cargo shorts and a black hat.
He is believed to be aged 30 to 40.
A GoFundMe page for the infant has so far raised more than A$150,000 ($162,000).