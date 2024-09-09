Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Global search for man over hot coffee attack on baby

By Savannah Meacham
AAP·
2 mins to read
A man was caught on CCTV running away after a baby was doused with hot coffee in a Brisbane park. Video / Queensland Police Service

The search for a man who poured scalding coffee on a 9-month-old baby has widened to include international police.

The infant underwent his third round of surgery on September 3 after the “cowardly” and random attack in a Brisbane park.

Police have been searching for the man since he poured a Thermos of hot coffee on the boy at Hanlon Park in Stones Corner on August 27.

The baby suffered significant burns to his face, arms and legs.

“Detectives are continuing to investigate the matter and are working with interstate and international partner agencies to progress the investigation,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

CCTV and enhanced images have been released, but no arrests have been made.

Police are appealing for help to identify a man who poured hot coffee on a baby in a random park attack. Photo / Queensland Police
Police are appealing for help to identify a man who poured hot coffee on a baby in a random park attack. Photo / Queensland Police

Police are expected to provide an update on the investigation on Monday.

The family said the little boy had been incredibly resilient despite the “traumatic and difficult” time.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“He’s up and about, walking and causing chaos,” his mother said.

“He is such a strong little boy and we are so, so proud of him.”

But the family are still seeking justice as the police investigation enters its third week. ”This horrific event should have never happened,” the mother said.

“Hopefully, one day justice will be served.”

Police previously described the incident as deliberate and unprovoked.

Queensland police released images of a man they'd like to speak to in relation to the alleged attack on the baby. Photo / Queensland Police Service
Queensland police released images of a man they'd like to speak to in relation to the alleged attack on the baby. Photo / Queensland Police Service

“It is callous and cowardly,” Detective Inspector Paul Dalton said.

“In 35 years of being a police officer, I’ve never come across a job where a child this young in these circumstances has been attacked.”

The man was wearing glasses, a blue shirt, cargo shorts and a black hat.

He is believed to be aged 30 to 40.

A GoFundMe page for the infant has so far raised more than A$150,000 ($162,000).

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.


Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World