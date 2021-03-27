First ship, now truck carrying Evergreen container in China causes traffic jam, goes viral

It has not been a good with in the world of freight and logistics.
After the headlines about Ever Given, which remains stuck in the Suez Canal, a photo of a truck carrying an Evergreen container causing a traffic jam in China has gone viral on Chinese social media.
The photo shows the truck after an accident yesterday morning (local time) on the Changchun-Shenzhen Expressway, in Nanjing.
The crash caused a traffic jam at what was already a busy time on the road.
Despite carrying an Evergreen company container - the same company responsible for the Ever Given ship - the truck had nothing to do with the other incident on the Suez Canal.
Still, that did not deter social media users from finding the link.
"This is Taiwan independence," one Weibo user commented, joking about the Taiwanese company, Evergreen.
Meanwhile, in the Suez Canal, work continues to try to free the ship that remains stuck there, blocking the passage of other vessels and costing Egypt and other countries millions of dollars a day.
There is no timeline for when the ship might be freed.