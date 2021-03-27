ABC newsreader dramatically taken off-air after rambling, swearing

An ABC newsreader was dramatically taken off the air last night after a bizarre rambling incident. Photo / 123RF

An ABC newsreader was dramatically taken off the air last night after a bizarre rambling incident.

Audio was later published on social media, and the newsreader could be heard yelling "f**k off" halfway through a piece about Queensland's coronavirus outbreak.

When the prerecorded piece ended, the newsreader took a long pause before struggling through the second story about China.

A second "f**k off" rang out before the bulletin quickly changed to a female newsreader.

The newsreader involved in the peculiar incident has been a radio and television presenter and reporter for 35 years.

According to his bio on ABC, he has worked in commercial radio and television including the Seven and Nine networks and Fox Sports, covering events such as the Olympics in 1992, 1996 and 2000.

The journalist has been with ABC News Radio since 2013 and has been a presenter/producer and has a strong background in news and sport.

Michael Smyth, a former ABC News Adelaide journalist, took to Twitter last night to question what was going on.

"What the hell is going on at ABC News? 10pm radio newsreader sounded completely out of it," he said.

"They loudly shouted "fu*k off" twice and were replaced halfway through the bulletin."

Smyth described the situation as "quite bizarre".

"It was quite bizarre. Huge pause after the news theme played. Followed by confused rambling without scripts, throwing to unnamed reporters, then shouting "fu*k off". Happened twice.

"Then suddenly a different newsreader appeared."

ABC has been contacted for comment.