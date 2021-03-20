Australia flooding: Sydney suburb's urgent evacuation order

Fast moving flood waters at Cattai Creek yesterday in Maraylya, north-west of Sydney's CBD, Australia. Heavy rain and flooding has trigger evacuations on the New South Wales. Photo / Getty

As residents around Sydney and NSW survey the damage from last night's weather, it seems there's no respite ahead today.

Residents of a south west Sydney suburb have been told to evacuate before it becomes "too dangerous" as rising flood waters threaten to inundate the area.

"Residents should monitor the situation and be prepared to evacuate when instructed to do so," the SES said on Sunday morning. "A Flood Evacuation Order will be issued by the NSW SES if evacuation is required.

🌧️#Rain continues to affect eastern #NSW. Highest totals 9am Sat to 4am Sun include:

- Stone Quarry Ck Picton 159mm

- Oakdale 139mm

- Warragamba 120mm

- Erina Heights 119mm



Stay up to date with the latest info & warnings at https://t.co/IVplABUDsD and follow advice from @NSWSES pic.twitter.com/dRwLMpxnCd — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) March 20, 2021

"Once floodwaters begin to rise in Stonequarry Creek you will see flooding of roads, sewerage lines and power may be lost, and properties to be inundated. If you remain in the area you may become trapped and it may be too dangerous for NSW SES to rescue you."

"Numerous warnings are in place & we're urging people to keep watch as the situation continues to evolve through tonight," a spokesperson said in a tweet.

The Bureau of Meteorology says weather situation is "volatile, dangerous and dynamic" as another wave of powerful rain approaches.

⚠️ #Moderate Flood Warning issued for the Orara River. See https://t.co/UdL20htkTp for details and updates; follow advice from @NSWSES. #NSWFloods pic.twitter.com/RYfYb72g7N — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) March 20, 2021

It comes as authorities issued an evacuation order for the town of Picton south of Warragamba Dam yesterday after the spill and were closely monitoring flood-prone areas of western Sydney.

"As a result of rising flood waters people within the Picton CBD should prepare to evacuate," the NSW SES said.

"Residents should monitor the situation and be prepared to evacuate when instructed to do so."

The dam provides much of the drinking water for Sydney, began spilling over on Saturday afternoon in what experts expected to be the first significant overflow of the reservoir since 1990 although there have been smaller breaches more recently.

Incredible, but devastating footage of a house floating down the Manning River at Taree.🎥Tanya Cross #NSWfloods pic.twitter.com/KTggPpvlWO — Claudia Jambor (@claudiajambor) March 20, 2021

"We are in uncharted territory," warned Ian Wright, a water expert at Western Sydney University, who said the rapid urbanisation of the western Sydney area around the Warragamba since 1990 meant its spillover could no longer be reabsorbed by surrounding bushland.

"The urban development adds hard, impervious surfaces, and drainage infrastructure. In heavy rain, this can rapidly generate high-velocity floodwaters," Wright tweeted.

The dam had been at 99.2 per cent capacity earlier Saturday and heavy rainfall was expected for the rest of the weekend.

Rainfall measured in New South Wales this morning. Image/ Bureau of Meteorology

BOM flood operations specialist Justin Robinson told reporters on Saturday that waters from the spill would combine with river flows from the Upper Nepean and also the Grose River, as well as local tributaries including South Creek.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said emergency services were preparing for either a one-in-five, one-in-10 or one-in-20 year event.

She has asked residents in the catchment area to be on high alert and to monitor websites in case they were asked to evacuate.

"The window for evacuation is often not a big one depending on where you live," she said.

Berejiklian said the SES was doing its best to predict what may happen in the next few hours and was trying to avoid people being evacuated at night.

There was one lucky save yesterday when a cow washed up onto a beach right near a surf lifesaving club.

Patrons at Old Bar Taree Surf life saving club were shocked by the suprise sight but were quick to spring into action to rescue the unlikely beach visitor.