PM responds to NZ-Aus woman arrested at Syria-Turkey border

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the New Zealand woman identified as an international terrorist by Turkish authorities should have been deported to Australia.

The woman has been known to New Zealand and Australian authorities "for some time", Ardern said.

The woman left New Zealand at 6 years old to live in Australia and became a citizen. She left from Australia for Syria and travelled on an Australian passport.

New Zealand authorities raised concerns with their Australian counterparts that in the event of her detention or return about which country should be responsible.

Ardern said she raised the issue directly with Scott Morrison and ask that they work together.

"I was then informed in the following year that Australia has uni-laterally revoked the citizenship of the individual involved. You can imagine my response," Ardern said.

"This is clearly an individual whose links sit most closely with Australia."

Ardern said she was most concerned for the two small children. the woman was detained with.

"I think New Zealand, frankly, is tired of having Australia export its problems. But now there are two children involved so we have to resolve this issue with those two children in mind."

The Republic of Turkey's Ministry of National Defence says the 26-year-old woman is an Islamic State terrorist.

"Three New Zealand nationals including an adult and two children were caught by our border guards in Hatay's Reyhanlı district while trying to enter illegally from Syria," a ministry statement said.

"The adult, a 26-year-old woman named S.A. was identified as a Daesh [ISIS] terrorist wanted with a 'blue notice'. The captured terrorist was handed over to the Reyhanli Public Prosecution Office."

Legally the woman's citizenship sits with New Zealand currently but Ardern said she would continue to raise the issue with Australia.

Ardern warned Morrison when he told her Australia had revoked the woman's passport that she would "speak very strongly on New Zealand's view" publicly.

"He has been forewarned of that continuously. So this morning I did the same, I reminded him that I would be raising this issue very strongly."

Ardern said she wanted to work through the issues bilaterally with Australia.

"I never think that the right response was to simply have a race to revoke people's citizenships - that is just not the right thing to do.

"We will put our hands up when we need to own a situation - we would expect the same from Australia. They did not act in good faith."

Ardern said they were looking to find a resolution "in a timely way" because children were now involved but couldn't put a timeline on it.

She has asked officials to ensure there is a welfare check on the children.