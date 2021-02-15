New Zealand woman identified as Isis terrorist captured at Syria border with two children

Turkish Army vehicles at the Reyhanli border during the creation of a de-conflict zone in 2017. Three New Zealanders in Hatay's Reyhanlı district. Photo / AP

A New Zealand woman identified as an international terrorist has been captured alongside two children at the Turkey-Syria border.

The Republic of Turkey's Ministry of National Defence says the adult, a 26-year-old woman, is an Islamic State terrorist.

"Three New Zealand nationals trying to enter our country illegally from Syria were caught by our border guards in Hatay's Reyhanli district," a ministry statement said.

Overseas media reports say the woman was wanted by Interpol with a "blue notice" - issued to collect additional information about someone's location, identity or connections to a particular crime.

