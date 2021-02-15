Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Crime

New Zealand woman identified as Isis terrorist captured at Syria border with two children

Quick Read

Turkish Army vehicles at the Reyhanli border during the creation of a de-conflict zone in 2017. Three New Zealanders in Hatay's Reyhanlı district. Photo / AP

NZ Herald

A New Zealand woman identified as an international terrorist has been captured alongside two children at the Turkey-Syria border.

The Republic of Turkey's Ministry of National Defence says the adult, a 26-year-old woman, is an Islamic State terrorist.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

"Three New Zealand nationals trying to enter our country illegally from Syria were caught by our border guards in Hatay's Reyhanli district," a ministry statement said.

Overseas media reports say the woman was wanted by Interpol with a "blue notice" - issued to collect additional information about someone's location, identity or connections to a particular crime.

MORE TO COME