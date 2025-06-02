Moments later, jurors were given an afternoon break.

The move comes after prosecutors formally closed their case against the accused woman after reading into the records a series of agreed facts.

Patterson, 50, is facing trial after pleading not guilty to murdering three of her husband’s relatives and the attempted murder of a fourth.

Prosecutors allege a Beef Wellington lunch she served on July 29, 2023, was deliberately poisoned with death cap mushrooms, while her defence argues the case is a tragic accident.

Her husband Simon Patterson’s parents, Don and Gail Patterson, and his aunt, Heather Wilkinson, died from organ failure after falling ill following the meal Patterson hosted at her Leongatha home in Victoria’s southeast.

Wilkinson’s husband, long-serving Korumburra Baptist Church pastor Ian Wilkinson, fell ill following the lunch but recovered after spending about a month and a half in hospital.

Erin Patterson has pleaded not guilty. Photo / Brooke Grebert-Craig

Mushroom cook’s lunch texts aired

Messages between Erin Patterson and her mother-in-law organising a lunch date have been aired in her triple-murder trial.

On Monday, jurors in the trial, which is now in its sixth week, continued to hear from leading detective Senior Constable Stephen Eppingstall about the police probe into the fatal lunch.

Under examination from prosecutor Jane Warren, Eppingstall was asked to read a series of messages between Erin Patterson and Gail Patterson on July 16, 2023.

The pair initially discuss plans for Erin Patterson’s son to spend time with his grandparents, before the accused woman shifts to their lunch plans.

“Heather confirmed Saturday July 29 is good for them, hopefully it is for you too, love Erin,” Ms Patterson messaged.

Her mother-in-law responded at 2.11pm; “Sounds good to us, yes July 29 is good for us too.”

“Great thank you,” Patterson replies.

Detective quizzed on mushroom cook’s plates

Earlier, Eppingstall was taken to a series of still images from investigators as they executed a search warrant at Patterson’s home on August 5.

Across three photos of a kitchen drawer, the kitchen bench, and inside the dishwasher, defence barrister Colin Mandy counted out six plates — three with red and black colouring, two white plates and a multi-coloured one.

Eppingstall confirmed, “That’s what we found, yes sir”, when asked if this is all police located.

Earlier in the trial, Ian Wilkinson gave evidence the four lunch guests were served on grey dinner plates, while Patterson ate off a smaller plate with an orange, tan colour.

Ian Wilkinson attended court on Monday alongside members of the Patterson and Wilkinson family.

Alleged poisoner changed phones frequently: court

Under cross-examination from Mandy, Eppingstall was taken through a “flow chart” that tracked Patterson’s phones from 2019 to 2023.

The record indicates she changed between seven different phones, from LG, Nokia, Samsung and Oppo, nine times until August 2023.

The detective agreed the chart indicated the “reasonably frequent setting up” of phones.

Previously, the jury was told prosecutors allege a Samsung A23, dubbed Phone B in the trial, was factory reset three times before it was handed over to police on August 5 and once remotely the following day.

Mandy took Eppingstall to a section of the flow chart, that showed a factory reset on February 12 was followed by Patterson’s son’s SIM card being placed into the phone.

The barrister asked if this was “consistent” with the son taking over the use of that phone.

“Yes, sir,” Eppingstall responded.

Next, Mandy took the officer to phone records from a second Samsung A23 dubbed “Phone A” in the trial.

Prosecutors allege this was Patterson’s phone used in the period preceding and immediately after the lunch.

Last week, Eppingstall told the jury the phone had never been located by police.

Mandy confirmed the Telstra records indicate the SIM card “lost connection” with the network some time between 12.01pm and 1.45pm on August 5.

It next connected to a different handset, receiving a text message at 1.44am on August 6, he said.

Eppingstall agreed, saying, “That’s my understanding” of the records.

Eppingstall, the jury was told last week, was the final witness prosecutors planned to call in their case against Patterson.

The trial continues.