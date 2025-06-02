Prosecutors allege a Beef Wellington lunch she served on July 29, 2023, was deliberately poisoned with death cap mushrooms, while her defence argues the case is a tragic accident.
Her husband Simon Patterson’s parents, Don and Gail Patterson, and his aunt, Heather Wilkinson, died from organ failure after falling ill following the meal Patterson hosted at her Leongatha home in Victoria’s southeast.
Wilkinson’s husband, long-serving Korumburra Baptist Church pastor Ian Wilkinson, fell ill following the lunch but recovered after spending about a month and a half in hospital.
Earlier, Eppingstall was taken to a series of still images from investigators as they executed a search warrant at Patterson’s home on August 5.
Across three photos of a kitchen drawer, the kitchen bench, and inside the dishwasher, defence barrister Colin Mandy counted out six plates — three with red and black colouring, two white plates and a multi-coloured one.
Eppingstall confirmed, “That’s what we found, yes sir”, when asked if this is all police located.
Earlier in the trial, Ian Wilkinson gave evidence the four lunch guests were served on grey dinner plates, while Patterson ate off a smaller plate with an orange, tan colour.
Alleged poisoner changed phones frequently: court
Under cross-examination from Mandy, Eppingstall was taken through a “flow chart” that tracked Patterson’s phones from 2019 to 2023.
The record indicates she changed between seven different phones, from LG, Nokia, Samsung and Oppo, nine times until August 2023.
The detective agreed the chart indicated the “reasonably frequent setting up” of phones.
Previously, the jury was told prosecutors allege a Samsung A23, dubbed Phone B in the trial, was factory reset three times before it was handed over to police on August 5 and once remotely the following day.
Mandy took Eppingstall to a section of the flow chart, that showed a factory reset on February 12 was followed by Patterson’s son’s SIM card being placed into the phone.
The barrister asked if this was “consistent” with the son taking over the use of that phone.
“Yes, sir,” Eppingstall responded.
Next, Mandy took the officer to phone records from a second Samsung A23 dubbed “Phone A” in the trial.