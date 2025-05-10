Don and Gail Patterson, both 70, and Gail’s sister Heather Wilkinson, 66, died after the meal, while Heather’s husband Ian Wilkinson survived.
This week, three women who got to know Patterson through a true-crime Facebook group that sprang up to discuss the case after a 2019 documentary on convicted murderer Keli Lane gave the jury an insight into the accused killer’s online world.
Non-profit manager Christine Hunt, stay-at-home mum Daniela Barkley and semi-retired social worker Jenny Hay were called to give evidence at Patterson’s trial.
Each said they had never met the accused woman in person but developed a supportive friendship.
Hunt said Patterson appeared to not like Simon and his family’s “demands” that their children attend faith-based education.
Barkley told the jury she formed the view that Simon “wasn’t a very nice person”.
“He wanted to be involved in the kids’ lives, so she was quite happy with him wanting to be regularly involved, but I think it had more to do with just his cleanliness and things like that she wasn’t happy with,” she said.
“She didn’t want the kids to sleep over there at night because she wasn’t happy with the way he lived.”
Friends claim Patterson found strong religious background ‘challenging’
Hunt told the jury Patterson had shared she was an atheist and had issues with her husband’s “very strong” Baptist background and faith.
“She found that challenging and in particular the decisions around things like divorce, separation, how the kids should be educated and brought up,” she said.
“I remember her talking about blitzing it to make powder to put in things so that the kids would eat it.... She seemed to use them a lot.”
Barkley said she believed the photos were shared “a couple of months before the lunch” or “sometime in 2023”.
“Erin sent it to us. She was excited about dehydrating mushrooms,” she said.
Patterson asked for advice on beef Wellington: friends
A few weeks before the lunch with her in-laws where she served a beef Wellington dish containing death cap mushrooms, her friends told the court she asked for advice.
“I remember her saying, ‘How do I make sure that it’s not soggy’ and I said just make sure you wrap the pastry as close to putting it in the oven as possible and that will help stop it being soggy,” Hay said.