Erin Patterson is on trial in Australia accused of murdering three people, including the parents of her husband Simon Patterson (inset).
A mycologist found no evidence of death cap mushrooms in Erin Patterson’s lunch leftovers.
Dr Camille Truong identified only “field mushrooms” after examining the leftovers over two days.
Patterson’s in-laws died after consuming the lunch; she pleaded not guilty to murder charges.
A mycologist, or mushroom expert, took leftovers from Erin Patterson’s deadly lunch home for two nights because of a “misunderstanding”, a jury in Australia has been told.
Giving evidence on Wednesday at Patterson’s triple-murder trial, Dr Camille Truong said she was contacted through the Victorian Poisons Information Centre on July 31, 2023, by a doctor treating two lunch guests.
An image of a text message from Dr Veronica Foote to Truong was shown to the jury, displaying pastry with some brown organic material pulled out.
“Hi Laura, photo of meal, mushrooms finely chopped. Thanks Veronica,” the message read.
He told the jury there was a record indicating Patterson self-administered a cervical cancer screen in March 2023, but said the result was normal and Patterson was advised she did not need to rescreen for five years.
The topic of questioning moved to Patterson’s hospital records from between July 31, when she self-presented to Leongatha Hospital, and August 2, when she was discharged from Monash Medical Centre.
Bersten said she was cleared at 10.30am on August 2 with no evidence of death cap mushroom poisoning or any other toxic poisoning.
But he said her test results over the period indicated she had a diarrhoeal illness and was mildly dehydrated at her presentation to hospital.
Jury shown CCTV footage of car visiting tip
About a minute of CCTV footage and five still images taken about 11.34am on August 2 shows a red 4WD vehicle at the Koonwarra transfer station and landfill.
A woman carries an item from the vehicle into a shed at the transfer station.
He agreed, based on his interactions over decades as an expert, the general public had a “poor ability to accurately identify wild mushrooms”.
May told the jury that he believed mushroom foragers should undertake a years-long apprenticeship to accurately identify mushrooms.
May told the court, in his experience, fresh death cap mushrooms have no particular smell but were “quite sweet”.
“I have dried them on a number of occasions and have found the smell to be unpleasant,” he said.
Many mushroom species ‘visually similar’
Stafford took May through a series of images of mushrooms taken from the citizen science website iNaturalist, quizzing the mycologist on whether they were toxic to humans and visual similarities to death cap mushrooms.
These included the buttery collybia, species from the genus commonly known as honey mushrooms, the shaggy parasol, the spotted stem ringless amanita and the spring field cap.
Stafford questioned May on an academic journal article he co-authored in 2023.
The jury was told the study used available mobile and web apps to identify photographs of mushrooms that had been sent to the Victorian Poisons Information Centre – concluding there was a “poor” accuracy in correctly identifying poisonous mushrooms.
“We showed that those apps sometimes failed to correctly identify mushrooms,” May said.
“Sometimes they were misidentified as the wrong mushroom.”
May told the jury the primary motivation for the study was the increasing availability of the apps, but agreed with Stafford that there seemed to be an increase in people foraging for wild mushrooms in recent years.
“And accordingly, poison centre calls regarding mushroom exposures in the state of Victoria have increased significantly in recent years?” Stafford asked