Asked to explain what that meant, Fox-Henry said: “The search term iNaturalist was conducted by Bing using the Edge browser.”

Another record captures a visit to the iNaturalist web page at 7.20.42pm through the Microsoft Edge browser.

Quizzed by Justice Christopher Beale about whether a visit count located in the record indicated this was the first visit to that specific URL, Fox-Henry said, “it should be”.

Fox-Henry said another record captured a visit to an iNaturalist webpage at 7.23pm.

“Deathcap from Melbourne, Vic, Australia on May 18 2022 … Bricker Reserve, Moorabbin – iNaturalist,” the headline for the page captured reads, the jury was told.

Just 21 seconds later, another record captures a Google search for Korumburra Middle Pub at 7.23.39pm.

Prosecutor Jane Warren then took Fox-Henry to Google Chrome auto-fill artefacts captured by the report, showing the name Erin Patterson and a mobile phone number were auto-filled about the same time.

Fox-Henry is expected to resume giving evidence when the trial continues on Thursday.

Earlier in the trial, two witnesses gave evidence that they located death cap mushrooms in towns near Leongatha, where Patterson lived and posted details, including precise locations, on iNaturalist.

Christine McKenzie said she posted about the mushrooms in Loch on April 18, 2023, while Dr Tom May posted a sighting of death caps in Outtrim on May 21 of the same year.

Earlier, jurors in the trial were shown a PowerPoint presentation explaining what digital forensics is.

The 14-member jury returned to the courtroom at 12.35pm and were told by Justice Beale that the morning’s delay was explained by parties dealing with an “issue”.

“We‘ve been dealing with an issue this morning and that might occupy some more time this afternoon, but we‘ll press on with some witnesses,” he said.

Erin Patterson’s husband, Simon Patterson, posted on Facebook in 2022 that he nearly died from stomach issues and was in a coma for weeks. Photo / 7 News

Fox-Henry explained to the jury that he worked for the cybercrime squad to extract and analyse data from electronic devices.

Jurors began to view a presentation created by Fox-Henry on digital forensics.

The first slide was titled, “What is a computer?” before the presentation moved on to outline how police dealt with electronic devices.

Fox-Henry explained how forensic officers could create a digital clone of an electronic device to provide to investigators to comb through for anything relevant using keywords.

He told the jury that the individual data points were known as “artefacts” and could be analysed by recovery software.

Ian Wilkinson, who survived a deadly mushroom lunch cooked by Erin Patterson, has broken his silence for the first time.

Patterson is facing trial after pleading not guilty to the murder of three of husband Simon Patterson’s relatives and the attempted murder of another after a fatal beef Wellington lunch on July 29, 2023.

CCTV of Patterson’s nine-second bathroom break a day after hosting the fatal mushroom lunch has been shown to the jury.

In the footage, Patterson arrives at the petrol station in her red MG car and makes a beeline for the bathroom wearing a grey long-sleeved top and white pants.

She leaves the restroom nine seconds later and spends about two minutes roaming the store picking items before paying and leaving.

Giving evidence on Tuesday, homicide squad detective Senior Constable Khuong Tran said he attended the petrol station to obtain the videos on August 28 as part of a police probe into the deaths.

Shortly after the CCTV was played, Tran was stood down from the witness box and the jury was sent home for the day about 45 minutes early after prosecutor Jane Warren said a “matter” had been raised that needed to be sorted out.

Patterson is accused of murdering Simon Patterson’s parents, Don and Gail Patterson, and his aunt Heather Wilkinson.

She is also accused of attempting to murder Heather’s husband, Ian Wilkinson, with her defence arguing the poisonings were not deliberate.

Don Patterson and Gail Patterson, Erin Patterson's parents-in-law, died after a suspected mushroom poisoning.

At the start of the trial, Crown prosecutor Dr Nanette Rogers, SC, told the jury it was alleged that the morning after the lunch, Patterson told her children she‘d been sick all night.

“She said she then experienced diarrhoea later that evening, occurring every 20 minutes and lasting all night,” Rogers said.

That afternoon, the jury was told, Patterson drove her teenage son to Tyabb – about a 90-minute drive away – for a flying lesson.

On the journey, she stopped at a BP service station in Caldermeade, where Patterson purchased sour confectionery, a ham, cheese and tomato sandwich and a sweet chilli chicken wrap after stepping into the bathroom for nine seconds.

About 20 minutes later, the jury was told, the flight instructor called Patterson, cancelling the lesson because of bad weather.

They were close to Tyabb, but she turned around and drove back to Leongatha.

“They drove without any indication from the accused that she needed to use the toilet,” Rogers said.

“At no stage during the whole trip did the accused use a toilet or indicate that she needed to use a toilet.”

Gail Patterson and Heather Wilkinson both died on August 5 of death cap mushroom poisoning, while Don Patterson died the following day.

Ian Wilkinson slowly recovered and was discharged from hospital in mid-September.

Prosecutors allege Ms Patterson deliberately spiked the lunch with “murderous intent”, while her defence argues the case is a “tragic accident”.

The trial continues.