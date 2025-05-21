Erin Patterson has denied murdering three of her husband's relatives and attempting to murder another.
Online searches for iNaturalist were found on a computer taken from Erin Patterson’s home.
Patterson is accused of murdering three relatives with a poisoned beef Wellington meal on July 29, 2023.
Prosecutors allege deliberate poisoning; Patterson’s defence claims it was a “tragic accident”.
Online searches for citizen science website iNaturalist were located on a computer taken from alleged triple-murderer Erin Patterson’s home, her trial has been told.
Appearing in the witness box on Wednesday, Victoria Police senior digital forensic officer Shamen Fox-Henry gave evidence of the forensic analysis conducted on devices seized from Patterson’s home.
He told the court that he extracted and processed data from three storage devices located inside a Cooler Master computer, applying a keyword search for “death cap, death cap mushroom, death cap mushrooms, mushrooms and poison”.
A report created on March 16, 2024, was shown to the jury, depicting cache data of searches for “iNaturalist” using the Bing search engine at 7.20pm on March 28, 2022.
Jurors began to view a presentation created by Fox-Henry on digital forensics.
The first slide was titled, “What is a computer?” before the presentation moved on to outline how police dealt with electronic devices.
Fox-Henry explained how forensic officers could create a digital clone of an electronic device to provide to investigators to comb through for anything relevant using keywords.
He told the jury that the individual data points were known as “artefacts” and could be analysed by recovery software.
Patterson is facing trial after pleading not guilty to the murder of three of husband Simon Patterson’s relatives and the attempted murder of another after a fatal beef Wellington lunch on July 29, 2023.
CCTV of Patterson’s nine-second bathroom break a day after hosting the fatal mushroom lunch has been shown to the jury.
In the footage, Patterson arrives at the petrol station in her red MG car and makes a beeline for the bathroom wearing a grey long-sleeved top and white pants.
She leaves the restroom nine seconds later and spends about two minutes roaming the store picking items before paying and leaving.
Giving evidence on Tuesday, homicide squad detective Senior Constable Khuong Tran said he attended the petrol station to obtain the videos on August 28 as part of a police probe into the deaths.
Shortly after the CCTV was played, Tran was stood down from the witness box and the jury was sent home for the day about 45 minutes early after prosecutor Jane Warren said a “matter” had been raised that needed to be sorted out.
Patterson is accused of murdering Simon Patterson’s parents, Don and Gail Patterson, and his aunt Heather Wilkinson.
At the start of the trial, Crown prosecutor Dr Nanette Rogers, SC, told the jury it was alleged that the morning after the lunch, Patterson told her children she‘d been sick all night.
“She said she then experienced diarrhoea later that evening, occurring every 20 minutes and lasting all night,” Rogers said.
That afternoon, the jury was told, Patterson drove her teenage son to Tyabb – about a 90-minute drive away – for a flying lesson.
On the journey, she stopped at a BP service station in Caldermeade, where Patterson purchased sour confectionery, a ham, cheese and tomato sandwich and a sweet chilli chicken wrap after stepping into the bathroom for nine seconds.
About 20 minutes later, the jury was told, the flight instructor called Patterson, cancelling the lesson because of bad weather.
They were close to Tyabb, but she turned around and drove back to Leongatha.