Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Editorial: Is there to be another Mikhail Gorbachev?

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Former Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev with Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2004. Photo / AP file

Former Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev with Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2004. Photo / AP file

EDITORIAL

The passing of the last Soviet leader this week evokes the question of whether the world will ever see another Mikhail Gorbachev.

Much of the commentary over Gorbachev's death at 91 has focused on

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.